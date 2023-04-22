Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joel Embiid led the NBA with 33.1 points a game this season but, in his absence, Tobias Harris, left, stepped up with 25 points

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to complete a 4-0 series sweep in the NBA play-offs.

Missing star centre Joel Embiid, the 76ers produced an impressive second-half performance to set up a meeting with either Boston or Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Embiid, a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award, suffered a right knee sprain in Thursday's game three.

"The whole group came together today," said the 76ers' Tobias Harris.

Harris, who led the scoring for Philadelphia with 25 points and 12 rebounds, added: "He's the MVP. And when we heard he wasn't playing, I think it was an opportunity for everybody else to really step up and understand we've got to get a win without the big fella.

"For us to come out here and get this victory, it feels great for the whole group. It's a great win for us and a great way to sweep the series."

The Sixers trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but an 18-4 run saw them take the lead and they closed the game out in the fourth quarter, with De'Anthony Melton coming off the bench to produce 15 points.

Paul Reed finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

The 4-0 series victory was Philadelphia's first play-off sweep since 1991.