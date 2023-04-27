Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Anthony Edwards missed a tying three-point shot as the buzzer sounded in the Minnesota Timberwolves' play-off game against the Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will "vigorously defend" himself against "baseless" misdemeanour charges, his attorney has said.

Edwards, 21, allegedly swung a folding chair and injured two female Denver employees after Tuesday's 112-109 series-ending loss to the Nuggets.

He has been charged by Denver Police Department with third-degree assault.

Edwards "did not intend to hurt anyone," said his attorney Harvey Steinberg.

Edwards picked up the chair as he was running towards the locker rooms after missing a tying three-point shot as time expired in the first-round play-off game.

He is is scheduled for a court appearance on 9 June and, if convicted, he could face up to 18 months in jail and/or $1,000 (£800) in fines.

Steinberg added: "With the game over, Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later.

"As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone.

"Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges."

In a statement on Wednesday Minnesota Timberwolves said: "We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information, We have no further comment at this moment."