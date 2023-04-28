Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry is eager to see "how far we can take this" as the Golden State Warriors aim to move closer to another NBA championship, live on the BBC.

Last season the Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years, with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green a star trio in each of those teams.

They are now one win from reaching this season's Conference semi-finals.

"For us to be in a position that we're still out there creating results is really dope," said Curry, 35.

"It's everything. Each one of us has gone through a lot to try to sustain the level that we're at."

Curry has been NBA's Most Valuable Player twice and last season was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.

This year Golden State are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and the defending champions won at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday to go 3-2 up in their first-round series.

You can watch game six live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app from 00:55 BST on Saturday.

"You hear all the talk about how long can we do it and whatnot," Curry added. "We're trying to allow this journey to continue and not take it for granted at all.

"We're doing something that is very unique and can change at any point. You think back on how it started, where we're at and how far we can take this."

Just two of the eight spots in the Conference semi-finals remain, and if the Warriors progress they will next face either the Los Angeles Lakers or Memphis Grizzlies, with LeBron James' Lakers 3-2 up before hosting game six (03:30 BST Saturday).

