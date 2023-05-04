Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson (left) top scored with 30 points for the Golden State Warriors in game two

Defending champions the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 to level their Western Conference semi-final at 1-1.

Klay Thompson top scored with 30 points for the Warriors, with Stephen Curry adding 20 points and 12 assists.

Anthony Davis, who starred in the Lakers' opening win, was limited to 11 points.

"We realised we let one go in game one. [When] we keep it simple the floodgates can open," said Thompson.

"I don't think it sends much of a message. It's 1-1 at the end of the day. We've got to go to LA and get one and go from there."

LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points but sat out the entire final quarter along with Davis.

The Warriors had amassed an unassailable 30-point lead by that stage, having scored 41 points in the second quarter and 43 in the third.

The teams now head to Los Angeles for games three and four of the best-of-seven series, beginning at 01:30 BST on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mike Budenholzer has been sacked as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks just two years after leading the side to the NBA title.

The top-seeded Bucks had the best record during the regular season but were beaten by the Miami Heat in the first round of the play-offs.

Game three of the Eastern Conference semi-final between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will be live on BBC One from 00:35 BST on Saturday.

The series is level at 1-1 after the Celtics' convincing 121-87 victory on Thursday.