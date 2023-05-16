Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Nikola Jokic (left) was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2022

Nikola Jokic starred as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers in their Western Conference Finals opener.

Two-time NBA most valuable player Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists as Denver won 132-126 to go 1-0 up in the best-of-seven series.

A Lakers rally cut the deficit from 21 points to three in the fourth quarter, but a Jokic free throw sealed the win.

"A lot of our guys are battle-tested, we've been in a ton of close games," said Denver coach Michael Malone.

"I didn't think there was any panic - there was poise. Our guys looked at one another and realised what we had to do to close this game out."

Jamal Murray added 31 points for the Nuggets, with four other players posting double-digit scores.

They had a commanding 72-54 lead at half-time but the Lakers slowly whittled away at their advantage in the second half before falling just short.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 40 points, with LeBron James adding 26 points and Austin Reaves 23.

"We'll go back and look at the film tonight and see what we need to clean up, take a good look at that second half and see what went well, try to sustain the good stuff, and alleviate and repair the bad stuff," said Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

Game two in the series takes place in Denver on Thursday.

Spurs poised for Wembanyama pick

Victor Wembanyama is expected to be picked by the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA draft in New York on June 22.

The San Antonio Spurs have been awarded first pick in next month's NBA draft, putting them in pole position to land highly rated French teenager Victor Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old is being touted as a once-in-a-generation talent and the most sought-after draft pick since LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

The 7ft 3in forward averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 in the French Pro League this season.

"I can't really describe it, my heart's beating," Wembanyama told ESPN. "I've got everyone I love around me, it's a really special moment that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

Spurs general manager Brian Wright added: "His ability to be a great team-mate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges, you see him doing things that you wouldn't even have guessed someone could do. His approach, his professionalism.

"When you use the word 'generational' talent, it extends beyond your ability to put the ball in the basket. And he's unique in so many ways."

After missing the play-offs only once between 1990 and 2019, the Spurs have missed the play-offs in the last four seasons and finished the regular season bottom of the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

This is the first time they have won the draft lottery since 1997.

The Portland Trail Blazers will receive the third pick in the draft, while the Charlotte Hornets have the second pick.