Griner (centre) scored 18 points against the LA Sparks

American Brittney Griner said she "definitely" felt the love from the fans as she made her competitive return to action for the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, 32, spent 10 months in Russian custody for possessing cannabis oil before being released in a high-profile prisoner exchange in December.

United States vice-president Kamala Harris embraced Griner on court before the WNBA game in Los Angeles.

"The love from the fans who came out was amazing," said Griner.

"I definitely feel it, and I felt it while I was over there too."

Griner won the tip-off and, despite being on the away team, was cheered when she hit a 17-foot jumper as she helped her side to an early 7-0 lead.

"It felt good, it felt real good. It felt like the last time I played," she said.

United States vice-president Kamala Harris spoke with the Phoenix Mercury team in their dressing room

Griner scored 18 points and registered six rebounds but the Phoenix Mercury were beaten 94-71 by the Los Angeles Sparks in their season opener.

Harris addressed the Phoenix Mercury team in their dressing room before the game, while tennis legend Billie Jean King, LA Lakers icon Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and current LA Lakers men's head coach Darvin Ham were at the game as well.

Two-time Olympic champion Griner is one of the world's best and most high-profile female basketballers.

She had been playing in the Russian Premier League when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February 2022 for possessing cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced to nine years in prison and and sent to a penal colony.

In all, she spent 10 months in Russian custody before the US government struck a deal with Russia to release her in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Her appearance against the LA Sparks came a week after a pre-season match against the same opponents.

"I appreciate everything a little bit more now," added Griner.

"All the little, small moments. I used to say, 'oh, I'm so tired, I don't want to go to practice today'. I think that has changed.

"I'm just appreciating everything because tomorrow is not guaranteed. You don't know what it's going to look like."