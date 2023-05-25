Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jaylen Brown was one of four Boston starters to score more than 20 points

Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics "set the tone from start to finish" as they continued their comeback in the Eastern Conference finals with a second straight win over the Miami Heat.

They scored 16 three-pointers in a dominant 110-97 win to cut their deficit in the series to 3-2.

No NBA team has ever previously rallied from 3-0 down to win a best-of-seven play-off series.

"The only thing that can stop us is us," said Brown.

With 21 points, Brown was one of four Boston players to score more in double digits with Derrick White top-scoring on 24. Marcus Smart added 23 while Jayson Tatum also made 21.

"Tonight we were the tougher playing team," Brown added. "We set the tone from start to finish."

Duncan Robinson made 18 points for Miami but talisman Jimmy Butler struggled to find his rhythm, contributing only 14 points and sitting out most of the fourth quarter.

Three-time NBA champions Miami need only one more win to reach a seventh NBA Finals and a first since 2020, and will have the opportunity in game six on their home court on Saturday.

"We've just got to play better," said Butler. "Start the game off better, on the starters, make it more difficult for them.

"They are in a rhythm since the beginning of the game. But we are always going to stay positive, knowing that we can and we will win this series. We'll just have to close it out at home."

The Denver Nuggets await in the NBA Finals, which are expected to start on 1 June.