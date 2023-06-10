Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Brittney Griner made her competitive return to the WNBA in May

The Women's National Basketball Association has condemned the "inappropriate actions" of a "social media figure" after Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury team were allegedly harassed at Dallas airport.

Team-mate Brianna Turner tweeted external-link they were "nervously huddled in a corner" because of "excessive harassment".

Turner described "people following with cameras saying wild remarks".

In December, Griner was released after 10 months in Russian custody.

The American, 32, was arrested at Moscow airport in February 2022 for possessing cannabis oil and released in a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Griner returned to competitive action in May and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) condemned the league for not doing more to protect players, saying: "We could have and should have been more proactive."

The WNBA said: "The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority.

"Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times.

"We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players."

The Phoenix Mercury were in Texas for a WNBA match, losing 90-77 to the Dallas Wings.