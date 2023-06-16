Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games without pay for "conduct detrimental to the NBA".

Morant, 23, was "suspended from all team activities" in May after appearing to hold a gun in a social media video for the second time in two months.

His return is subject to completing an NBA programme that "directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behaviour".

Morant was suspended for eight games after the initial incident in March.

Speaking last month, Morant said he is "committed to continuing to work on myself" after the latest incident, when he appeared to briefly hold up a gun in a car with a friend in a live broadcast on Instagram.

In March a video showed the All-Star guard, who was the second overall draft pick in 2019, holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," said Morant.

"This is a journey and I recognise there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions."

