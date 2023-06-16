Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Great Britain are ranked 20th in the world, 14 places below France

Great Britain have made it through to the knockout stages of the Women's EuroBasket despite a 63-57 defeat by France.

A shock opening victory over hosts Slovenia had put GB in a strong position.

And a further defeat for Slovenia against Germany ensured GB's progress.

Britain now play Germany in their final group game on Sunday to help determine who they will face in the next round.

Chema Buceta's side gave France a scare, pegging them back to 35-35, before Europe's second-ranked side pulled away to open a nine-point gap by the end of the third quarter.

Captain Temi Fagbenle top scored for GB with 20 points and eight rebounds as they reduced that gap back to six, while Migna Toure hit 15 points for France.

Victory was enough to see France into the knockout stages with one game remaining against Slovenia.

France lead Group C with four points, with Britain and Germany on three points and Slovenia bottom with two. Teams are awarded two points for a win and one for a defeat, with head-to-head records determining progress for teams that finish level on points.

There are 16 teams competing in four groups at the Women's EuroBasket in Slovenia and Israel from 15-25 June.

Group winners go straight through to the quarter-finals, while teams that finish second and third in each group progress to the first knockout stage.

The four semi-finalists and the winner of a play-off competition between the losing quarter-finalists will secure places in the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Olympic qualifying tournaments.

France have qualified for the 2024 Olympics as hosts.