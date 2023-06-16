Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Plymouth Raiders were originally formed in 1983 and won the 2007 BBL Trophy

Former British Basketball League side Plymouth Raiders are set to return to action after agreeing a deal to play in the National Basketball League.

They will play in the third tier from the autumn, with their games being held at the Plymouth Life Centre.

The Raiders left the BBL in 2021 after venue issues and were replaced by the newly formed Plymouth City Patriots.

The aim of the side will be for young players from the city to get the chance to play higher-level basketball.

Raiders have agreed a three-year deal - with an option to extend - with the Life Centre, which replaced the Mayflower Centre in Central Park, where the club played from 1983-95.

"This is going to be a reloaded Raiders," club owner Ross Mackenzie told BBC Sport.

"We're not going to be looking to get 2,000 people, we have to manage our expectations, and if we get spectators in the hundreds that would be fantastic.

"Success is having a Raiders team playing in green on the court, and if we get a few people that come along that would be amazing."