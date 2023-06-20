Women's EuroBasket 2023: Great Britain exit with Serbia defeat
From the section Basketball
Great Britain have been knocked out of Women's EuroBasket 2023, losing 66-60 to Serbia in their quarter-final qualification match.
GB, ranked 20th in the world, trailed at the end of each quarter despite scoring more points in the second.
Defeat means GB miss out on one of the five Olympic qualifying spots available at the tournament co-hosted by Slovenia and Israel.
Serbia will play Belgium in the last eight.
The four Women's EuroBasket 2023 semi-finalists and the winner of a play-off competition between the losing quarter-finalists will secure places in the Fiba Olympic qualifying tournaments.
France have already qualified for the 2024 Olympics as hosts.
