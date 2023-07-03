Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Excitement is growing as Wales women's senior basketball team prepares to step back on court

Basketball Wales is set to re-launch its senior women's side this month.

A mixture of experience and new talent combines for the team's first international competition after a seven year hiatus.

The tournament takes place in Gibraltar from 7 July, where Wales will play the hosts, Andorra and a Spanish club side.

"We've got a really good new up and coming group of players that have got a lot of talent," said head coach Ieuan Alex Jones.

Jones is new to the position but has a wealth of basketball experience having won 65 caps for Wales and Great Britain at junior and age-grade level.

He is also the current head coach of the Cardiff & Vale College Basketball Academy.

Basketball Wales performance director Phil Gordos said the relaunch was one of his "first objectives" when he took over in August 2022.

"We need to offer the complete pathway for our players in Wales, so a women's team competing in international competition is a huge driver for us," Gordos said.

Establishing culture

Ten players will be selected for the trip to Gibraltar, and while Jones has been impressed by what he has seen in training, he says this year is about the bigger picture.

"It's our first year coming together so for me it's more about establishing the culture of the team," Jones said.

"We're trying to be as competitive as we can, but it is about how we play not just the result."

Cardiff Met Archers Guard Laura Shanahan was part of the Wales squad that last competed in 2016 and says she is "excited" to return

"It's good to get in and train together and see how each other have grown," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"There are some players I haven't played with for seven years so it'll be nice to see how we compete against Gibraltar and other teams.

"The ambition is always to win but it would be good to get back in because we have been out for so long."

As well as experience, the team also welcomes talented under-18s such as Emma Bailey.

Bailey plays for the Bristol Academy Flyers and said it would "mean the world" to represent Wales at senior level.

She is also one of a cluster of Welsh talents that has been scouted from across the globe, receiving a scholarship to play in Canada.

Huge demand

Basketball is a fast growing sport and Basketball Wales' chief executive Gavin Williams wants to build it "from the ground up".

"There is a huge latent demand of young people that want to play our sport," he said.

Last year Sport Wales' School Sport Survey showed 50% of the population (156,000 children) played basketball, an increase of 12% from 2018.

It also revealed that basketball was the second most popular team sport behind football.

"The more girls that play the sport from an early age will have a big impact long term which will strengthen and improve our women's teams of the future," Williams added.

"We have ambitions to expand our very successfully Junior NBA programme and roll out a girl's only Junior WNBA competition starting in September 2024."

Funding has long been a problem in women's basketball in Wales, with players having to fundraise in order to train and travel to competitions.

But Williams is hopeful expanding the game will enhance funding which will enable senior and junior programmes to compete at the highest level.

"Funding by Sport Wales is set to increase so we hope that long term we will have performance lottery funding that will help alleviate these financial pressures on our players," Williams said.

"We are also looking to attract more commercial sponsorship to our sport."