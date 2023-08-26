Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, is set to carry on playing after a heart defect he has had since birth was identified.

Bronny, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest while practising with his University of Southern California team last month.

He was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital three days later.

His family said the previously hidden heart defeat "can and will be treated" and that he hopes to return to action during his first year at USC.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the family added.

The eldest of three siblings, Bronny has a younger brother, Bryce Maximus, 16, and sister, Zhuri, eight.

After an impressive basketball career at the Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, he rejected a number of approaches from other universities to commit to USC in May.

A four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player, LeBron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February.

The 38-year-old has previously said he wants to extend his career long enough to be able to play in the NBA with his eldest son Bronny.

The family added: "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."