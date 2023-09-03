Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the win

Defending champions Spain are out of the Basketball World Cup after a 88-85 loss to Canada in Jakarta.

Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a NBA all-star with the Oklahoma City Thunder, top scored with 30 points as they eliminated the European champions.

Meanwhile, the United States, already through to the quarter-finals, were beaten 110-104 by Lithuania in Manila.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards starred for the US, who have also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Edwards scored 35 points as the US lost to the world's eighth-ranked team and they now face Italy in the quarter-finals.

"We are fortunate that the loss doesn't hurt us in terms of our goal which is to win the gold medal," said US coach Steve Kerr, who is also head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Talking about Olympic qualification, he added: "It doesn't ease the pain of the loss that we had tonight for us, but for USA Basketball, it's a good thing to not have to go through any qualifying."

Canada, who have also qualified for Paris, will face Slovenia next, Lithuania face Serbia and Germany take on Latvia.