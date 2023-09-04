Close menu

Basketball World Cup: Serbia's Borisa Simanic has kidney removed

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Borisa Simanic holds the basketball in front of Nuni Omot
Borisa Simanic has won three Serbian League titles with Crvena Zvezda

Serbia's Borisa Simanic has had surgery to remove a kidney after suffering an injury at the Basketball World Cup.

Simanic was hit in the stomach by South Sudan's Nuni Omot as Serbia won 115-83 in the Philippines on 30 August.

He had surgery on the day of the incident, but "due to complications" a second operation took place on Sunday.

Team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said: "[We] expect that after this operation, the post-operative course will go smoothly."

The 25-year-old power forward - who plays for Zaragoza - is being monitored at a hospital in Manila.

Officials saw no foul play when the incident took place at Smart Araneta Coliseum, in Quezon City, but Omot has issued an apology.

"As a sportsman, I first hand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened," Omot said.

"No player should have to go through that."

The 19th edition of the World Cup is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Serbia face Lithuania in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured