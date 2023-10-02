Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Marc Steutel is currently Great Britain head coach in tandem with his Eagles role

Newcastle Eagles have an "exciting" opportunity to play continental basketball through involvement in the European North Basketball League, says head coach Marc Steutel.

The Eagles have had plenty of success in the British Basketball League, with six play-off wins and seven titles as well as multiple Cup and Trophy wins.

Newcastle have never played in anything beyond domestic competition.

"It's been a long time coming," Steutel told BBC Look North.

"We're excited to venture into Europe and go into a difficult, hostile environment in Lithuania."

Opportunities to play in continental tournaments, for those clubs affiliated to the International Basketball Federation, means the EuroCup, which champions London Lions are in, the Fiba Basketball Champions League and the Fiba Europe Cup.

Now there is also the ENBL, which has seen Eagles and Bristol Flyers added for 2023-24.

Even at their successful peak, the Eagles never got the chance to travel abroad, ruling out their participation in European competition in 2008 and 2010 for financial reasons.

Their opener against Lithuania's Siauliai on Wednesday is a chance to test the players in a different environment, Steutel said.

"We have to raise our level," he added.

"We've got to make sure we play as best as we can, it's going to be an extremely physical game.

"What is going to be a key part is whether we can impose our style on the basketball game."