Andy Thomson wins third World Bowls Championship

St Andrews-born Andy Thomson first lifted the title in 1994

Andy Thomson has won his third indoor World Bowls Championship singles title - 17 years after his second.

The 56-year-old Scots-born Londoner beat Wales' Jason Greenslade 2-0 (11-4 10-9) at Potters Leisure Resort.

England's captain and most-capped bowler, who last won in 1995, collected a giant glass trophy and £40,000 - the biggest prize in the sport.

Thomson, the world number 10, dedicated the win to his father, adding: "I can't believe I am world champion again."

The sales rep, who plays for Cyphers and Blackheath & Greenwich clubs, added: "I don't think I am old but I cannot believe what I have done; I'm so pleased and proud."

Greenslade, 15 years his junior, was seeded 13 for the event.

In a tournament of shocks on the blue rink, defending champion Paul Foster was knocked out by 18-year-old Ross Owen in the first round.