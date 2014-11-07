Scottish International Open: Nicky Brett and Paul Foster reach final

Nicky Brett beat Paul Foster in the final last year

Co-operative Funeralcare Scottish International Open Venue: Dewars Centre, Perth Date: 1-8 November, 13:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, highlights on BBC Two Scotland

Holder Nicky Brett and world number one Paul Foster have set up a repeat of last year's final at the Scottish International Open in Perth.

Scotsman Foster prevented an all-England final by defeating second seed Robert Paxton 7-6 9-6.

Brett, the world number three, edged out Scots-born England international Andy Thompson, ranked 10, 6-7 8-4 2-0.

It will be a third Perth final in a row for Foster, who won double gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

World number one Paul Foster "Nicky, over the last three or four years, has been playing fantastic and getting to the business end of every tournament - and winning some of them too."

And the Scot, who beat Brett in the final two years ago, is itching to make amends for last year's 5-7 9-6 2-1 defeat.

"I am not taking anything away from Nicky, and Nicky knows that as well, but I felt I lost the final last year after being 6-2 up with three ends to go," he told BBC Two Scotland.

"I was in total control, but fair-dos to Nicky, he kept at me and took the title from me."

Foster was not totally happy with the quality of the bowls played in an edgy semi-final between the world's two best-ranked players.

"I am not going to let today's game and performance annoy me as there were some cracking ends as well and I have been playing well all week and hope to take that into the final," he said.

Paul Foster is in his third straight Scottish International Open final

Foster knows that he faces an opponent on form, with Brett having also knocked out Scotland's Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist, Darren Burnett, in the quarter-finals.

"I watched the game against Andy and I felt sorry for Andy because he played some tremendous bowls, but Nicky nicked it in the end."

Brett admitted that victory over Thompson had been a struggle as he came from behind to win after a tie-break.

"I managed to hang in there and get a couple of good ends in the end," he said.