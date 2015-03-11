Alison Merrien wins two British Isles Indoor titles

Alison Merrien is from Saint Peter Port in Guernsey

Guernsey's Alison Merrien has secured two British Isles Indoor titles.

Merrien, who is a former world champion, overcame Ireland's Chloe Watson 21-11 in the women's singles final in County Durham

The 40-year-old, who has won the singles title six times, and was runner-up last year, added a second title when she won the women's pairs with partner Shirley Petit.

The Channel Islanders beat Irish pair Cliodhna Eadie and Sandra Bailie 23-14.