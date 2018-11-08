Scottish International Open: Paul Foster and Stuart Anderson keep home hopes alive

Paul Foster beat Nick Brett in Perth

Home hopes Paul Foster and Stuart Anderson have both reached Scottish International Open semi-finals.

Each will face English opponents, with Foster taking on Les Gillett and Anderson facing Greg Harlow in Perth.

Gillet, who ousted holder and top seed David Gourlay in the second round, beat compatriot Perry Martin 8-5 10-3.

Foster beat England's Nick Brett 8-4 9-4, Anderson ousted England's Mervyn King 13-1 9-7, while Harlow defeated compatriot Jamie Chestney 9-4 8-6.

After beating the seventh seed, second seed Harlow is eyeing a fourth Scottish International Open title in five years having been denied four in a row last year.

King, seeded 11, said of eighth seed and 2013 world champion Anderson: "Stuart played absolutely sensational. No matter what I played, I just couldn't win an end."

Like Anderson, five-time world champion Foster, who is seeded fourth, is full of confidence going into Friday's semi-finals, which will again be broadcast live on BBC Two Scotland.

"I knew I had to once again come out the traps very quickly against Nicky because he's such a brilliant player," Foster said of his match against sixth seed and 2016 world champion Brett.

"All I had to hope for was that he had an off-game and, to be fair, I think he did."

All four quarter-finals were completed without the need of a tie-breaker, with 12th seed Gillett ending the progress of the only remaining qualifier, Martin.