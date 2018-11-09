Scottish International Open: Paul Foster & Stewart Anderson secure all-Scottish final

Stuart Anderson won more ends and had more touchers than Greg Harlow

Stewart Anderson beat world number one Greg Harlow to ensure the Scottish International Open final will be an all-home affair on Saturday.

Two-time winner Paul Foster survived fightbacks in both sets to edge out Les Gillett 8-8 7-6 in a nervy semi-final.

Anderson, beaten finalist in 2010, then defeated another Englishman, Harlow, the three-time champion, 7-5 9-7.

"It is a great achievement for myself to be back in the final - it's been a long time," Anderson told BBC Sport.

"It is going to be hard battle, but I will just enjoy the final now against Paul, one of my great friends."

Foster and Anderson had been the only Scots in quarter-finals otherwise occupied by English competitors.

Anderson, the 2013 world champion and eighth seed, raced into a 7-0 lead after six ends of his semi-final at Dewars Centre in Perth before Harlow got on the scoreboard.

Harlow, world champion in 2010, came from 3-0 down to lead 7-6 in the second before missing out on a sixth final.

The Englishman said: "My form wasn't quite as good as it might have been, but Stewart was by far the better man on the day and deserved the win.

"He played the great bowls and made me play the hard shots. Having said that, at the end of the day, I wasn't too far away."

Foster, seeded fourth, also established a 7-0 lead before Gillett fought back to halve the first set.

The 12th seed from England also came back from 7-3 down in the second but just came up short and his disappointment was evident.

"Paul didn't play as well as he has been playing and I played a few shockers, so maybe an early retirement," he suggested.

Five-time world champion Foster was delighted to have reached his sixth Scottish final.

"I started like a train - the first few ends, I was brilliant and I was putting Les under pressure," he said.

"To have a big lead like that in the first set was disappointing, but you've got to put that out your mind, the three at the start of the second set set me up a bit and Les wasn't playing as great as he has been playing."