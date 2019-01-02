World Indoor Bowls Championships 2019: Schedule and BBC coverage

The 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place at the Potters Holiday Camp from 11-27 January

The 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 11-27 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year, Mark Dawes claimed his first indoor title in the men's singles with a tie-break win against Robert Paxton, while Katherine Rednall defended her women's singles title with victory over Rebecca Field.

You can follow this year's action live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button from Monday, 21 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

All live programmes are also available via the BBC Sport website, connected TV and app.

Coverage & schedule

Click here for the full match schedule (external)

Monday, 21 January

13:00-16:45, Pairs final and Men's first round, BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 16:40-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Men's first round, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:30, Pairs final and men's first round, Connected TVs and online

00:15-01:15, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 08:00, 22 January on BBC Red Button)

Tuesday, 22 January

13:00-16:45, Mixed pairs final and men's second round, BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 13:00-14:45, 16:40-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Men's second round, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:30, Mixed pairs final and men's second round, Connected TVs and online

00:05-01:05, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 08:00, 23 January on BBC Red Button)

Wednesday, 23 January

13:00-16:45, Women's semi-finals and men's second round, BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 16:40-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Women's semi-finals and men's second round, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:30, Women's semi-finals and men's second round, Connected TVs and online

00:15-01:15, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 08:00, 24 January on BBC Red Button)

Thursday, 24 January

13:00-17:00, Women's final and men's second round, BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 16:40-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Women's final and men's second round, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:30, Women's final and men's second round, Connected TVs and online

00:15-01:15, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 08:00, 25 January on BBC Red Button)

Friday, 25 January

13:00-17:00, Men's quarter-finals, BBC Two

10:00-12:00, 16:40-17:30 & 19:30-21:30, Men's quarter-finals, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:30, Men's quarter-finals, Connected TVs and online

00:15-01:15, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 07:30, 26 January on BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 26 January

14:30-16:30, Men's semi-finals, BBC One

09:30-11:30, 16:40-17:30 & 20:30-21:15, Men's semi-finals and Under-25s final, BBC Red Button

19:30-20:15, Under-25s final, Connected TVs and online

00:00-01:00, Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 10:20, 27 January on BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 27 January

14:30-17:15, Men's final, BBC Two

Late changes

Catch-up

