World Indoor Bowls Championship: Alex Marshall & Paul Foster win men's pairs final

Alex Marshall and Paul Foster after winning gold in the men's fours at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

World Indoor Bowls Championship Venue: Potters Resort, Norfolk Dates: 10-27 January Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, 21-27 January

Scotland's Alex Marshall and Paul Foster beat English opponents Greg Harlow and Nick Brett in the men's pairs final at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

Commonwealth Games team-mates Marshall and Foster triumphed 13-8 13-6 at Potters Resort in Norfolk.

All four players remain in the men's singles competition.

And Brett has reached the final of the mixed pairs event with New Zealand's Helen Carman.

They will face English duo Robert Paxton and Ellen Falkner on Tuesday.