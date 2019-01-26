World Indoor Bowls: Simon Skelton faces Stewart Anderson in first final

World Indoor Bowls Championship Venue: Potters Leisure Resort, Hopton-on-Sea Date: Sunday, 27 January Coverage: Live on BBC Two and online (14:30 GMT)

England's Simon Skelton has reached the World Indoor Bowls final for the first time and will face Stewart Anderson, Scotland's 2013 champion, on Sunday.

Skelton staged a remarkable comeback to defeat compatriot Nick Brett, the 2016 champion, 2-9 8-7 2-1 in Norfolk.

Anderson had earlier defeated England's Les Gillett 8-6 8-7.

Skelton told BBC Sport: "It is a great feeling. I never give in and I'm delighted to be in the final for the first time."

The Englishman, who had been a beaten semi-finalist at Potter's three times previously, paid tribute to his opponent.

"All the way through the game, I thought I was playing second best to Nicky and I really feel I nicked the game off him," he said.

"He completely outplayed me for the majority of the game."

Brett raced into a 6-0 lead before Skelton managed a single at the fifth end and went on to win the first set convincingly.

It looked like it would be a similar story in the second as Brett established a 7-2 lead before Skelton fought back to take the second set and force a tie-break.

Skelton lost the first end of the decider but took the next two to secure an unlikely victory.

Brett said: "Half way through the second set, Simon changed the jack length and I just lost the pace and he upped his game.

"Fair play to Simon, he hung in there and did enough at the end."

Anderson, who had knocked out holder Mark Dawes in the quarter-finals, while Skelton had beaten Darren Burnett, the 2014 champion from Scotland.