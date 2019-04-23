Wales to host 2019 World Bowls Atlantic Championships

From the section

Representatives of the Welsh Bowling Association and Welsh Women's Bowling Association ho will help host the World Bowls Atlantic Championships in May

Wales is to host the 2019 World Bowls Atlantic Championships in May.

Cyprus and South Africa have previously hosted the event, which will bring leading men and women from 20 nations to Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The clubs hosting games are Penylan, Dinas Powys, Barry and Penarth (Windsor) from 10-23 May.

Welsh Bowling Association secretary Terry Hopkins hopes the event will help Wales "to put forward a bid for future World Bowls Championships".