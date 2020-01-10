World Indoor Bowls Championships 2020: BBC coverage and schedule
-
- From the section Bowls
|2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships
|Venue: Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth Dates: 10-26 January
|Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 20 January.
The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 10-26 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.
Last year's men's singles winner Stewart Anderson returns to Hopton-on-Sea, along with fellow Scot Julie Forrest, who won the 2019 women's singles.
England's Robert Paxton and Ellen Falkner are looking to regain their mixed pairs title, while Scotland's six-time Commonwealth medallist Alex Marshall and his pairs partner Paul Foster, who is an 18-time World Indoor Bowls Championship medallist, will be looking to add to their medal collection.
You can follow this year's action live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button from Monday, 20 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.
All live programmes are also available via the BBC Sport website, connected TV and app.
Monday, 20 January
Open pairs final and men's singles first round
Live coverage
10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
Highlights
00:15-01:15, BBC Two
03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button (repeat)
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Tuesday, 21 January
Mixed pairs final and men's singles second round
Live coverage
10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two (except BBC Two Wales)
Highlights
00:05-01:05, BBC Two
03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Wednesday, 22 January
Women's singles semi-finals and men's singles second round
Live coverage
10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
Highlights
00:15-01:15, BBC Two
03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Thursday, 23 January
Women's singles final and men's singles second round
Live coverage
10:00-12:00, 16:55-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
Highlights
00:15-01:15, BBC Two
03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Friday, 24 January
Men's singles quarter-finals
Live coverage
10:00-12:00, 16:55-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
Highlights
00:15-01:15, BBC Two
03:40-13:30, BBC Red Button
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Saturday, 25 January
Men's singles semi-finals
Live coverage
13:30-17:00, BBC Two
Highlights
00:15-01:15, BBC Two
Uninterrupted
13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV
Live coverage
19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 26 January
Men's singles final
Live coverage
14:30-17:15, BBC Two
Highlights
11:00-12:00, BBC Red Button
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.