World Indoor Bowls Championships 2020: BBC coverage and schedule

Julie Forrest 2019 women's singles winner and Alex Marshall

2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships Venue: Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth Dates: 10-26 January Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 20 January.

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 10-26 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year's men's singles winner Stewart Anderson returns to Hopton-on-Sea, along with fellow Scot Julie Forrest, who won the 2019 women's singles.

England's Robert Paxton and Ellen Falkner are looking to regain their mixed pairs title, while Scotland's six-time Commonwealth medallist Alex Marshall and his pairs partner Paul Foster, who is an 18-time World Indoor Bowls Championship medallist, will be looking to add to their medal collection.

You can follow this year's action live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button from Monday, 20 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

All live programmes are also available via the BBC Sport website, connected TV and app.

Monday, 20 January

Open pairs final and men's singles first round

Live coverage

10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

Highlights

00:15-01:15, BBC Two

03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button (repeat)

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Tuesday, 21 January

Mixed pairs final and men's singles second round

Live coverage

10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two (except BBC Two Wales)

Highlights

00:05-01:05, BBC Two

03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Wednesday, 22 January

Women's singles semi-finals and men's singles second round

Live coverage

10:00-12:00, 16:40-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

Highlights

00:15-01:15, BBC Two

03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Thursday, 23 January

Women's singles final and men's singles second round

Live coverage

10:00-12:00, 16:55-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

Highlights

00:15-01:15, BBC Two

03:05-10:00, BBC Red Button

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Friday, 24 January

Men's singles quarter-finals

Live coverage

10:00-12:00, 16:55-18:00 & 19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

Highlights

00:15-01:15, BBC Two

03:40-13:30, BBC Red Button

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Saturday, 25 January

Men's singles semi-finals

Live coverage

13:30-17:00, BBC Two

Highlights

00:15-01:15, BBC Two

Uninterrupted

13:00-18:00, BBC Sport online and connected TV

Live coverage

19:30-21:30, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 26 January

Men's singles final

Live coverage

14:30-17:15, BBC Two

Highlights

11:00-12:00, BBC Red Button

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.