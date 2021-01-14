World Indoor Bowls Championships 2021: BBC coverage and schedule
Last updated on .From the section Bowls
|2021 World Indoor Bowls Championships
|Venue: Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth Dates: 8-24 January
|Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app from 18 January.
The 2021 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 8-24 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.
Last year's Open Singles winner Robert Paxton returns to Hopton-on-Sea along with Julie Forrest, who is looking for a third consecutive Ladies' Singles crown.
Last year's Open and Mixed Pairs champion Nick Brett misses out this year because of injury.
His Open partner Greg Harlow has teamed up with Ellie Falkner, while Wales' Marion Purcell - who won the mixed title with Brett in 2020 - will compete alongside Mervyn King.
You can follow this year's action live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button from Monday, 18 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.
All live programmes are also available via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Monday 18 January
Live coverage
15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Open Pairs final
17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Highlights
00:25-01:25 - BBC Two (except BBC Two NI)
02:05-09:00 - BBC Red Button
Tuesday 19 January
Live coverage
15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Mixed Pairs final
17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Highlights
00:30-01:30 - BBC Two (except BBC Two NI)
Wednesday 20 January
Live coverage
15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - women's singles semi-finals
17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Highlights
07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
00:30-01:30 - BBC Two
Thursday 21 January
Live coverage
15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - women's singles final
17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Highlights
07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
00:30-01:30 - BBC Two
Friday 22 January
Live coverage
15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Open singles quarter-finals
17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button
10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Highlights
07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
00:50-01:50 - BBC Two
Saturday 23 January
Live coverage
13:00-16:45 - BBC Two - Open singles semi-finals
Highlights
08:05-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
01:15-02:15 - BBC Two
Sunday 24 January
Live coverage
13:50-17:00 - BBC Two - Open singles final
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.