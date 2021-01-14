Last updated on .From the section Bowls

2021 World Indoor Bowls Championships Venue: Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth Dates: 8-24 January Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app from 18 January.

The 2021 World Indoor Bowls Championships take place from 8-24 January, with coverage of the final week of action broadcast live on the BBC.

Last year's Open Singles winner Robert Paxton returns to Hopton-on-Sea along with Julie Forrest, who is looking for a third consecutive Ladies' Singles crown.

Last year's Open and Mixed Pairs champion Nick Brett misses out this year because of injury.

His Open partner Greg Harlow has teamed up with Ellie Falkner, while Wales' Marion Purcell - who won the mixed title with Brett in 2020 - will compete alongside Mervyn King.

You can follow this year's action live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button from Monday, 18 January, and there will be a daily highlights programme on BBC Two.

All live programmes are also available via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Monday 18 January

Ellen Falkner will be the first woman to play in the Open Pairs final, which takes place on Monday

Live coverage

15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Open Pairs final

17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights

00:25-01:25 - BBC Two (except BBC Two NI)

02:05-09:00 - BBC Red Button

Tuesday 19 January

Live coverage

15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Mixed Pairs final

17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights

00:30-01:30 - BBC Two (except BBC Two NI)

Wednesday 20 January

Live coverage

15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - women's singles semi-finals

17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights

07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

00:30-01:30 - BBC Two

Thursday 21 January

Live coverage

15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - women's singles final

17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights

07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

00:30-01:30 - BBC Two

Friday 22 January

Live coverage

15:00-17:15 - BBC Two - Open singles quarter-finals

17:10-18:00 & 19:30-21:30 - BBC Red Button

10:00-11:30 & 12:45-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

Highlights

07:00-09:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

00:50-01:50 - BBC Two

Saturday 23 January

Live coverage

13:00-16:45 - BBC Two - Open singles semi-finals

Highlights

08:05-13:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

01:15-02:15 - BBC Two

Sunday 24 January

Live coverage

13:50-17:00 - BBC Two - Open singles final

