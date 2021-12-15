Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Alex Marshall (far right) has won five golds and one silver at Commonwealth Games for Scotland

Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, Alex Marshall, will represent the team for a seventh time after being selected for the bowls team in Birmingham next summer.

He joins four other men and five women in the side, which brought home two gold, two silver and a bronze from the Gold Coast in 2018.

Paul Foster, who sits third in Scotland's all-time list, also returns.

Caroline Brown is back for a fourth games after success four years ago.

Brown was part of a historic first Scottish medal in the Women's Triples four years ago, while pairs bronze medallist Claire Johnston is selected too.

Selection for specific events will be made in 2022.

"Lawn bowls is one of Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games sports and the 10 athletes selected are well placed to add to that success," said Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland chef de mission.

"It's a sport in which England has also historically done very well, so we can count on a fantastic atmosphere and tough competition in Birmingham."

Scotland bowls team

Men: Alex 'Tattie' Marshall MBE, Paul Foster MBE, Darren Burnett, Stewart Anderson, Iain McLean.

Women: Caroline Brown, Claire Johnston, Lauren Baillie-Whyte, Dee Hoggan, Hannah Smith.