Laura Daniels won the women's singles title in 2021

The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January and there's live coverage of the final week on BBC Two.

England's Mark Dawes hopes to retain the open singles title he won last year, while Scotland's Alex Marshall bids for a seventh title.

England's Nick Brett, winner in 2016, returns to Potters Resort after missing out last year because of a broken arm.

Wales' Laura Daniels will aim to defend her women's singles title.

You can follow this year's action on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Coverage times

All times are listed in GMT and are subject to late changes.

Monday 17 January

Open singles first round

10:00-11:30 - Red Button

Open pairs final and open singles first round

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday 18 January

Open singles second round

10:00-11:30 - Red Button

Mixed pairs final and open singles second round

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday 19 January

Open singles second round

10:00-11:30 - Red Button

Open singles second round and women's singles semi-finals

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Thursday 20 January

Open singles second round

10:00-11:30 - Red Button

Women's singles final and open singles second round

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Friday 21 January

Open singles quarter-finals

10:00-11:30 - Red Button

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app

Saturday 22 January

Open singles semi-finals

13:30-17:00 - BBC Two

Sunday 23 January

Open singles final

14:40-17:15 - BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.