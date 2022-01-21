Katherine Rednall won the two sets by 13-2, 14-2 margins against Alison Merrien

Stowmarket's Katherine Rednall was delighted to prove she still has what it takes after winning a fourth World Indoor Bowls title at Hopton-on-Sea.

Rednall became the youngest ever women's champion when she beat Rebecca Field at the age of 18 in 2014.

And four years on from her third success, she defeated Alison Merrien in two sets to take the title again.

"It's a bit of a confidence boost really, it shows I haven't lost it," the 26-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It's not about the number for me, every one is special. You come here every year to get the job done and the last few years I've just not quite got over the line, so it's nice to get it back."

Rednall, who has a nine-month-old son, also won the mixed pairs title with Darren Burnett in 2016 and represented England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, picking up a bronze in the triples event.

She is the daughter of former England international John Rednall and has been playing the game since the age of five.

She did not drop a set against Merrien or in her semi-final against Ireland's Sandra Bailie but said her latest success had not been straightforward.

"I scrapped through against Sandra and I watched Ali go deep against Carla (Banks) and show exactly what she can do so I knew I needed to be on top form to beat her," the fashion and textiles graduate said.

"I won the first set but then never felt going into the second as if I was comfortable, we just had to start again. Ali showed what she can do on those short jacks with the mat up and I thought 'she's got me here' but I managed to pull out a few good ones and then just keep defending the lead."

Most women's World Indoor titles