Sam Tolchard won a silver and a bronze medal at this summer's Commonwealth Games

Newly-crowned World Bowls Champion of Champions Sam Tolchard says he almost did not take part in the event.

The English men's singles champion beat Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple 3-2 in a dramatic tie-breaker to win his first major international bowls title.

"Four or five weeks ago I didn't really know if I was going to come," the Devon-based electrician said after his victory in New Zealand.

"I hadn't booked a flight and I left it very last minute," he told BBC Sport.

"I finally booked a flight and had a go, but another day you leave it and you let it go and not even come over here because you're away from your family for three or four weeks and it's very hard."

The 33-year-old Kings Bowling Club player won the first set 12-3 before losing the second 6-4 and going 2-1 down in a first to three deciding end.

But Tolchard, who missed out on Commonwealth Games pairs gold by one shot in the summer, having won three bronze medals at previous games, held his nerve take the title.

"It was amazing," he said. "I don't think I've ever shown any form of emotion like that in a game ever.

"Winning your national singles is hard enough, and this is all the other national singles winners of every country.

"I've been lucky enough to go to Commonwealth Games and World Bowls, but unfortunately over the years I've never actually won one.

"Personally it's a big gripe for me not having won one, so ending having the opportunity to win one of these, it's probably the hardest one to win as you have to win your national singles and then you have to beat every other national champion in the world."

He added: "I produced a couple of once-in-a-lifetime shots to make it happen.

"I've played umpteen Commonwealth Games and dropped out in the semis or lost by one in the final, we've had so many near misses, but to win this one is huge because it's as big as anything."