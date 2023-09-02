Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Kelly won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2010

Northern Irish duo Gary Kelly and Adam McKeown have won gold in the men's pairs at the World Outdoor Bowls Championships.

The Team Ireland pair beat hosts Australia 19-11 in the final in Queensland.

The victory added to the bronze medal won by Team Ireland in the men's triples earlier at the championships.

McKeown won gold at last year's Commonwealth Games while Kelly was a Commonwealth bronze medallist in 2010.