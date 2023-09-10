Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Kelly won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2010

Gary Kelly added a silver medal in the men's singles to add to his gold from the pairs to round off a history-making week for Ireland's men at the World Outdoor Bowls Championships.

It made it the first time the Irish men's team have won medals in all four disciplines, and saw them finish second in the medal table behind Australia.

Ireland women won their first medal at a world championships in 15 years as Sophie McIntyre, Shauna O'Neill and Chloe Wilson took bronze in the women's triples.

Kelly teamed up with Adam McKeown last weekend to win gold in the men's pairs in Queensland, beating Australia 19-11.

As well as their gold in the pairs and silver in the singles, Ireland men also won bronze in the triples (Stuart Bennett, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh) and fours (McKeown, Bennett, McClure and McHugh).

McKeown won gold at last year's Commonwealth Games while Kelly was a Commonwealth bronze medallist in 2010.