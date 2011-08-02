New date for Gavin Rees-Derry Matthews fight

Rees is a former WBA world light-welterweight champion

European lightweight champion Gavin Rees will face Derry Mathews in a rearranged title fight at the Newport Centre on 1 October.

The Welshman had been scheduled to face Liverpool's Matthews at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff last month.

But the 31-year-old was forced to pull-out of his title defence after damaging a tendon in his left hand whilst sparring.

Rees won the European lightweight title in June with a points win over Andrew Murray.

Matthews stopped Stephen Jennings in the sixth round in a British Masters lightweight title meeting in Liverpool last Saturday.

"Gavin is on the hunt for a World title shot and Derry will be a real test after coming off a series of impressive wins," said fight promoter Eddie Hearn.