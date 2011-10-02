Andrew Selby and Fred Evans qualify for World Championship's last 16

The victory will make Selby a big hope for Olympic gold at London 2012

Andrew Selby and Fred Evans have eased into the last 16 of the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Baku.

The European champions won their Sunday bouts in style to cruise into the round before the quarter-finals.

To secure 2012 Olympic qualification, boxers must make the last eight in Azerbaijan and perform better than other British boxers in their class.

Selby beat Georgia's Severiane Chiladze 26-7 in the 52kg division while Evans beat Chun Sik Kim of South Korea 17-8.

Selby will now face Thailand's Chatchai Butdee in the third round on Tuesday while on the same day Evans will take on 69kg class rival Patrick Wojcicki of Germany in Azerbaijan.

Cardiff fighter Evans began his world bid in comfortable fashion when he defeated New Zealander Ricky Murphy 21-6 on points.

Selby, however, beat Egyptian Hesham Abdelaal 28-16 in the Barry boxer's first round at the 2012 London Olympic qualifying event.

Wales' Commonwealth champion Sean McGoldrick was beaten 12-10 by Furkhan Memis of Turkey in round one in the 56kg class.

Carmarthen fighter Chris Jenkins lost 17-13 to Japan's Masatsugu Kawachi in the 64kg class first round while Jo Cordina also went out in round one as he was beaten 13-7 by German Eugen Burhard.