British boxing official Paul King wins appeal against ban

AIBA is recognised by the International Olympic Committee

A ban imposed by the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) on the former chief executive of the English Boxing Amateur Association (ABAE), Paul King, has been overturned.

King won his Court of Arbitration of Sport (Cas) case after he was banned for two years following an unsuccessful challenge for the AIBA presidency.

He had been charged with four counts of bringing boxing into disrepute.

But he won all four and plans to resume his administrative career in the sport.

King had battled Dr Wu Ching-kuo for the AIBA presidency but lost to the Taiwan official. The next AIBA election is scheduled for 2015.

The Briton had been banned after the AIBA claimed the ABAE had attempted to postpone the 2010 AIBA Congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The ABAE was also fined £700.

In March, King withdrew his application to become permanent ABAE chief executive to fight his case at Cas having held held the position since 2005 on a secondment from Liverpool Council.

At the time King withdrew his application, former sports minister Richard Caborn praised the boxing official's leadership at the ABAE.

"Amateur boxing in England has made huge progress under Paul's leadership of the ABAE and is now widely recognised as one of our most successful sports in its ability to deliver the twin goals of increasing participation and elite success," said Caborn.

In September, the BBC made allegations, which were strongly denied by AIBA, that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at the Olympics in exchange for a £5.8m loan to AIBA's World Series Boxing.

AIBA president Wu denounced the BBC claims, saying they are "totally untrue and ludicrous", though he promised to investigate them.

AIBA is the international governing body which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).