Amir Khan rematch with Lamont Peterson set for May
-
- From the section Boxing
Amir Khan has confirmed that his rematch against Lamont Peterson will take place on 19 May in Las Vegas.
American Peterson won the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-welterweight titles after beating Khan in controversial fashion in December.
Khan, 25, appealed against the loss, citing concerns about points deductions by the referee, but dropped his claim.
"I will win the fight convincingly," Khan told BBC Radio 5 live.
"This time there will be no mistakes. I will either knock the guy out or win convincingly on points and bring the titles back home."
Khan said he was happy to secure the rematch after weeks of negotiations.
"I think there must have been a fear element there [for Peterson]", he said. "He knows he got beat first time and then wanted to keep hold of the titles.
"The amount of money we offered him was hard for him to turn down.
"[On Thursday] he signed the contact. If he hadn't signed it, I would have moved up a weight division. He came to his senses and signed on the dotted line. I would have liked it to be held in England but he didn't want to come here."
The pair will fight for a second time at Las Vegas's Mandalay Bay Hotel after their first match took place in Peterson's hometown of Washington, DC.
The WBA ordered a rematch earlier this month, claiming there were "multiple irregularities" in the first fight, and giving Peterson 180 days to agree terms with Khan for a new contest.
Bolton fighter Khan was initially unhappy with referee Joseph Cooper for deducting two points for pushing, and the way he judged the fight.
In the days after the bout, Khan also used his Twitter account to ask a series of questions about a "mystery man" who was seen at ringside talking to Michael Welsh, the WBA scoring supervisor, during the fight.
The "mystery man" was subsequently named as Mustafa Ameen who attended the fight as a guest of the IBF but had no official role that evening.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport last month, Ameen claimed he was only correcting mistakes and that Welsh was complaining of feeling unwell.