BBC pound-for-pound British rankings

Carl Frampton lost the WBA world featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch in January

After much deliberation, staff at the BBC Sport website have come up with their top 10 British fighters, pound-for-pound.

Ignoring weight, this subjective list takes into account fighters' recent results, their skills, resilience and punching power.

The list will be updated periodically and should be treated as a talking point.

1. Carl Frampton - Featherweight

Belfast (24-1, 14KOs)

Frampton became the first Northern Irishman to win a world title in two weight divisions by outpointing Leo Santa Cruz in New York but lost a majority decision in their rematch in Las Vegas at the start of 2017. Does a trilogy beckon?

2. Kell Brook - Welterweight

Sheffield (36-1, 25KOs)

Brook gave a good account of himself against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin before being ground down by his rival in the fifth round. He will not give up his IBF welterweight title and a long-awaiting fight against British welterweight rival Amir Khan is still a possibility.

3. James DeGale - Super-middleweight

London (22-1, 14KOs)

DeGale battled to a tough majority draw against WBC champion Badou Jack in a unification match on 14 January, having fought only once in 2016. The Olympic gold medallist and current IBF world super-middleweight champion has plenty of options in a brimming 168lb division.

4. Amir Khan - Light-welterweight

Bolton (31-3, 19KOs)

Khan caused a major surprise when he announced he was jumping two weight divisions to fight Mexico's Saul Alvarez in May. It was a step too far for Khan who is now evaluating his options, including a potential mega-fight against long-standing rival Kell Brook.

5. Lee Selby - Featherweight

Barry (22-1, 8KOs)

Selby put a scrappy world title defence against Fernando Montiel behind him with a stylish victory over American Eric Hunter in April 2016. 'The Welsh Mayweather' could still be on a collision course with Carl Frampton despite his IBF world title defence against Jonathan Victor Barros being called off after the Argentine failed a medical test.

6. Anthony Joshua - Heavyweight

Watford (17-0, 17 KOs)

Following his comprehensive knockout victory over American Eric Molina in December, Joshua revealed he will put his IBF belt on the line against veteran heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko in a mega-fight in April.

7. Jamie McDonnell - Bantamweight

Doncaster (28-2-1, 13KOs)

The tough Yorkshireman defended his WBA title with a points decision against Venezuela's Liborio Solis in November. A match with fellow WBA title-holder Rau'shee Warren could follow.

8. Billy Joe Saunders - Middleweight

Hatfield (23-0, 12 KOs)

Saunders was impressive in dethroning Ireland's WBO champion Andy Lee. He believes he is good enough to take on Gennady Golovkin or Saul Alvarez but failed to show his best work in his unanimous points victory against Artur Akavov at the end of 2016.

9. Anthony Crolla - Lightweight

Manchester (31-5-3, 13KOs)

Crolla gave a fine account of himself despite losing the WBA belt to the gifted Jorge Linares. Everyone would like to see him challenge WBO champion and fellow Mancunian Terry Flanagan, but it might never happen because of promotional differences.

10. Terry Flanagan - Lightweight

Manchester (31-0, 12KOs)

Flanagan successfully defended his WBO lightweight belt with an eighth-round stoppage of Orlando Cruz in Cardiff in November. A unification match against fellow Mancunian Anthony Crolla is a mouth-watering prospect but might be nixed by politics.