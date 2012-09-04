Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sheffield boxer Ryan Rhodes believes he has made the right decision by choosing to retire.

The former European light-middleweight champion announced his retirement on Tuesday to end with a professional record of 46 wins and six defeats.

Rhodes, 35, told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I'll be 36 in a couple of months and it's going to take me 18 months to get up to a European title level.

"I think it's just the right time to bow out now."

He added: "I've got all my faculties intact and I think I've enjoyed a terrific career.

"I considered going on but I have to think about a lot of things. My daughters are 13 and 10 now and it's heartbreaking for me to see them upset after a fight hasn't gone my way.

"I compared the positives to the negatives and the negatives outweighed the positives."

His last fight ended in disappointment after he was knocked out in the seventh round by Belarusian fighter Sergey Rabchenko in June.

The two-time British title holder is hopeful of remaining in the sport in some capacity.

"I'm going to stay in the gym. I love training and working with the younger lads and if I can pass on any of my knowledge then that would be brilliant," he continued.

"I've got a few options at the moment but it's early days and I'm going to take some time to think things over.

"There are a lot of politics in boxing but I'd love to be in the corner with fighters, passing on what I've learned over my career."