Ricky Hatton sets his sights on making fans "proud" as he announces Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko as his next opponent in his comeback fight at the Manchester Arena on 24 November.

The 33-year-old has not fought since his world title defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2009 and could face Paulie Malignaggi if he beats Senchenko.

Senchenko, the former WBA welterweight champion, suffered his first career defeat in 33 bouts against Malignaggi in April.