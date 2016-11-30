Current world, British, European and Commonwealth title holders

WORLD CHAMPIONS

* denotes British fighter

WeightWBCWBAIBFWBO
HeavyWilderJoshua*Joshua*Joshua*
CruiserUsykDorticosGassiev Usyk
Light-heavyStevensonBivolBeterbievKovalev
Super-middleBenavidezGroves*DeGale* Ramirez
MiddleGolovkinGolovkinvacantSaunders*
Light-middleCharloCastanoHurd Ali
WelterThurmanThurman Spence Jr.Crawford
Light-weltervacantRelikhGarciaHooker
LightM GarciaLomachenkoEaster Jr.vacant
Super-featherBercheltMachadoOgawaLomachenko
FeatherRussell Jr. Santa CruzWarrington*Valdez
Super-bantamVargasFloresIwasaDogboe
BantamNeryInoueRodriguezTete
Super-flyRungvisai Yafai*AncajasInoue
FlyHigavacantNietesKimura
Light-flyShiroTaguchi TaguchiAcosta
StrawweightMoonsriNiyomtrong KyoguchiYamanaka

Note: Tony Bellew is the WBC 'emeritus' cruiserweight champion, an honorary position which means he can challenge the current title holder at any time if he chooses to come back from the heavyweight division.

DOMESTIC & CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS

WeightBritishCommonwealthEuropean
HeavyH. FuryJoyceKabayel
CruiserAskinWatkinsNgabu
Light-heavyJohnsonJohnsonMurat
Super-middleFieldingFielding Mohummadi
MiddleLangfordCameron Blandamura
Light-middlevacantButtigiegvacant
WelterSkeete George Mimoune
Light-welterCaterall Taylor Yigit
LightRitson Coyle Patera
Super-featherBowenTennysonTennyson
FeatherR Walsh Belotti Vidal
Super-bantamT. WardLaneMedina
BantamWaleMicahGuerfi
Super-flyvacantMoloneyN/A
FlyA SelbyHarris vacant

