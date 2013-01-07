Results from 2012

From the section

JANUARY

14: Offenburg, Germany, Robert Stieglitz bt Henry Weber by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight).

20: Las Vegas, USA, Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Rico Ramos (WBA super-bantamweight).

28: Tijuana, Mexico, Miguel Vazquez bt Ameth Diaz by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight).

FEBRUARY

4: Frankfurt, Germany, Yoan Hernandez bt Steve Cunningham by unanimous decision (IBF cruiserweight).

San Antonio, USA, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr bt Marco Antonio Rubio by unanimous decision (WBC middleweight).

Bolton, England, Scott Quigg bt Jamie Arthur by eighth-round stoppage (British super-bantamweight).

18: The Olympia Halle, Munich, Germany, Vitali Klitschko bt Dereck Chisora by unanimous decision (WBC heavyweight).

Corpus Christi, USA, Tavoris Cloud bt Gabriel Campillo by split decision (IBF light-heavyweight).

Durango, Mexico, Jorge Arce bt Lorenzo Parra by fifth-round stoppage (WBO bantamweight).

25: The Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, Nathan Cleverly bt Tommy Karpency by unanimous decision (WBO light-heavyweight).

St Louis, USA, Adrien Broner bt Eloy Perez (WBO super-featherweight).

Aberdeen, Scotland, Denis Shafikov bt Lee McAllister (European light-welterweight).

MARCH

2: Chonburi, Thailand, Sonny Boy Jaro bt Pongsaklek Wonjongkam by sixth-round KO (WBC flyweight).

3: Dusseldorf, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko bt Jean-Marc Mormeck by fourth-round KO (WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight).

Sheffield, England, Jamie McDonnell bt Ivan Pozo by fourth-round stoppage (European bantamweight).

7: Hobart, Australia, Daniel Geale bt Osumanu Adama by unanimous decision (IBF middleweight).

Hobart, Australia, Billy Dib bt Eduardo Escobedo by sixth-round retirement (IBF featherweight).

10: Braehead Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Paulus Moses by unanimous decision (WBO lightweight).

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Orlando Salido bt Juan Manuel Lopez by 10th-round stoppage (WBO featherweight).

18: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA, Sergio Martinez bt Matthew Macklin by 11th-round KO (The Ring middleweight).

Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Matthew Hatton by unanimous decision.

23: Paris, France, Gavin Rees bt Anthony Mezaache by seventh-round stoppage (European lightweight).

Wolverhampton, England, Enzo Maccarinelli bt Shane McPhilbin by unanimous decision (British cruiserweight).

Sheffield, England, Gary Buckland bt Paul Truscott by unanimous decision (British super-featherweight).

24: Houston, USA, Danny Garcia bt Erik Morales by unanimous decision (vacant WBC light-welterweight).

Brakpan, South Africa, Jeffrey Mathebula bt Takalani Ndlovu by split decision (IBF super-bantamweight).

27: Tokyo, Japan, Yota Sato bt Suriyan sor Rungvisai by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight).

30: East London, South Africa, Nkosinathi Joyi bt Katsunari Takayama by unanimous decision (IBF strawweight).

31: Blackpool, England, Brian Rose bt Max Maxwell by unanimous decision (British light-middleweight).

APRIL

4: Yokohama, Japan, Koki Kameda bt Nouldy Manakane by unanimous decision (WBA bantamweight), Tepparith Singwancha bt Tomonobu Shimizu by ninth-round stoppage (WBA light-flyweight).

6: Tokyo, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Vic Darchinyan by unanimous decision (WBC bantamweight), Takahiro Ao bt Terdsak Kokietgym by unanimous decision (WBC super-featherweight).

13: Cologne, Germany, Felix Sturm bt Sebastian Zbik by ninth-round retirement (WBA middleweight).

14: Mexico City, Mexico, Juan Manuel Marquez bt Serhiy Fedchenko by unanimous decision (The Ring lightweight).

21: Frederikshavn, Denmark, James DeGale bt Cristian Sanavia by fourth-round stoppage (European super-middleweight).

Liverpool, England, Derry Mathews bt Anthony Crolla by sixth-round stoppage (British lightweight).

El Paso, USA, Anselmo Moreno bt David De La Mora by eighth-round stoppage (WBA bantamweight).

San Juan, Argentina, Omar Narvaez bt Jose Cabrera by unanimous decision (WBO super-flyweight).

27: Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt Danny McIntosh by fifth-round KO (British light-heavyweight).

28: Royal Albert Hall, Billy Joe Saunders v Tony Hill by first-round KO (vacant Commonwealth middleweight).

Atlantic City, Chad Dawson bt Bernard Hopkins by majority decision (WBC light-heavyweight).

Mexico City, Mexico, Jhonny Gonzalez bt Elio Rojas by unanimous decision (WBC featherweight).

29: Donetsk, Ukraine, Paulie Malignaggi bt Vyacheslav Senchenko by ninth-round stoppage (WBA welterweight).

MAY

5: MGM Grand Casino, Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather Jr bt Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision (WBA light-middleweight).

Saul Alvarez bt Shane Mosley by unanimous decision (WBC light-middleweight).

Erfurt, Germany, Marco Huck and Ola Afolabi drew by majority decision (WBO cruiserweight).

Singapore, Chris John bt Shoji Kimura by unanimous decision (WBA featherweight).

Bangkok, Thailand, Kompayak Porpramook bt Jonathan Taconing by fifth-round stoppage (WBC light-flyweight).

12: Sheffield, England, Junior Witter bt Colin Lynes by unanimous decision (British welterweight).

19: Aintree Equestrian Centre, Liverpool, England, David Price bt Sam Sexton by fourth-round KO (vacant British heavyweight), Darren Hamilton bt Ashley Theophane by split decision (British light-welterweight).

26: Nottingham, England, Carl Froch bt Lucian Bute by fifth-round stoppage (IBF super-middleweight).

JUNE

1: York Hall, London, Billy Joe Saunders bt Bradley Pryce by unanimous decision (Commonwealth middleweight).

2: Manchester, England, Brian Rose bt Kris Carslaw by unanimous decision (British light-middleweight).

Carson, USA, Leo Santa Cruz bt Vusi Malinga by unanimous decision (IBF bantamweight).

Las Vegas, USA, Beibut Shumenov bt Enrique Ornelas by unanimous decision (WBA light-heavyweight).

Pasay City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Felipe Salguero by unanimous decision (WBO light-flyweight).

9: MGM Grand Casino, Las Vegas, USA, Timothy Bradley bt Manny Pacquiao by majority decision (WBO welterweight), Randall Bailey bt Mike Jones by 11th-round stoppage (IBF welterweight), Jorge Arce v Jesus Rojas ruled a no contest (WBO bantamweight), Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Teon Kennedy by fifth-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight).

16: El Paso, USA, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bt Andy Lee by seventh-round stoppage (WBC middleweight).

Velodrome, Manchester, England, Scott Quigg v Rendall Munroe ruled a technical draw (interim WBA super-bantamweight), Sergey Rabchenko bt Ryan Rhodes by seventh-round stoppage (vacant European light-middleweight).

20: Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka bt Akira Yaegashi by unanimous decision (WBC & WBA strawweight).

30: Indio, California, USA, Cornelius Bundrage bt Cory Spinks by seventh-round stoppage (IBF light-middleweight).

JULY

7: Berne, Switzerland, Wladimir Klitschko bt Tony Thompson by sixth-round KO (IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight).

Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Carson Jones by majority decision (IBF international welterweight), Grzegorz Proksa bt Kerry Hope by sixth-round stoppage (European middleweight), Gavin Rees bt Derry Mathews by ninth-round stoppage (British and European lightweight).

Los Angeles, USA, Nonito Donaire bt Jeffrey Mathebula by unanimous decision (WBO super-bantamweight).

Clevedon, North Somerset, England, Tyson Fury bt Vinny Maddalone by fifth-round stoppage (vacant WBO inter-continental heavyweight), Lee Haskins bt Stuart Hall by unanimous decision (vacant European bantamweight), Chris Eubank Jr bt Terry Carruthers by unanimous decision.

8: Yokohama, Japan, Yota Sato bt Sylvester Lopez by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight).

14: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, United States, Danny Garcia beat Amir Khan by fourth-round stoppage (WBC & WBA light-welterweight).

Upton Park, London, David Haye bt Dereck Chisora by fifth-round knockout.

15: Sunderland, England, Willie Casey bt Jason Booth by majority decision (WBO Inter-Continental super-bantamweight).

16: Kasukabe, Japan, Takashi Uchiyama v Michael Farenas ruled a technical draw (WBA super-featherweight), Toshiyuki Igarashi bt Sonny Boy Jaro by majority decision (WBC flyweight).

21: Cincinnati, USA, Adrien Broner bt Vicente Escobedo by fifth-round stoppage (WBO super-featherweight).

28: San Jose, USA, Robert Guerrero bt Selcuk Aydin by unanimous decision (WBC interim welterweight).

AUGUST

18: Puebla, Mexico, Juan Salgado bt Jonathan Barros by unanimous decision (IBF super-featherweight).

25: Berlin, Germany, Arthur Abraham beats Robert Stieglitz by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight).

SEPTEMBER

1: Berlin, Germany, Daniel Geale bt Felix Sturm by split decision (IBF & WBA middleweight).

Osaka, Japan, Tepparith Kokietgym bt Nobuo Nashiro by majority decision (WBA super-flyweight).

Sinaloa, Mexico, Mario Rodriguez bt Nkosinathi Joyi by seventh-round KO (IBF strawweight).

8: Oakland, California, USA, Andre Ward bt Chad Dawson by 10th-round stoppage (WBC and WBA super-middleweight), Antonio DeMarco bt John Molina by first-round stoppage (WBC lightweight).

Alexandra Palace, London, Tony Bellew bt Edison Miranda by ninth-round stoppage.

Moscow, Russia, Vitali Klitschko bt Manuel Charr by fourth-round stoppage (WBC heavyweight).

15: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Sergio Martinez bt Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by majority decision (WBC middleweight), Roman Martinez bt Miguel Beltran by majority decision (WBO super-featherweight), Matthew Macklin bt Joachim Alcine by first-round KO.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Saul Alvarez bt Josesito Lopez by fifth-round stoppage (WBC light-middleweight), Daniel Ponce De Leon bt Jhonny Gonzalez by stoppage (WBC featherweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Eric Morel by fifth-round stoppage (IBF bantamweight).

Bamberg, Germany, Yohan Hernandez bt Troy Ross by majority decision (IBF cruiserweight).

22: Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns bt Kevin Mitchell by fourth-round stoppage (WBO lightweight).

San Antonio, Texas, Juan Sanchez bt Rodel Mayol by ninth-round KO (IBF super-flyweight).

Wroclaw, Poland, Krzysztof Wlodarczyk bt Francisco Palacios by unanimous decision (WBC cruiserweight).

Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Steve Molitor by sixth-round stoppage (Commonwelth super-bantamweight).

OCTOBER

6: Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Moises Fuentes bt Ivan Calderon by fifth-round stoppage (WBO strawweight).

Kiev, Ukraine, Zaurbek Baysangurov bt Lukas Konecny by unanimous decision (WBO light-middleweight).

Toluca, Mexico, Adrian Hernandez bt Kompayak Porpramook by sixth-round KO (WBC light-flyweight).

13: Carson, USA, Nonito Donaire bt Toshiaki Nishioka by ninth-round stoppage (WBO super-bantamweight).

Liverpool, England, David Price bt Audley Harrison by first-round KO (British heavyweight).

Greenhithe, England, James DeGale bt Hadillah Mohoumadi by unanimous decision (European super-middleweight).

20: New York, United States, Danny Garcia bt Erik Morales by fourth-round KO (WBC and WBA light-welterweight).

Paulie Malignaggi bt Pablo Cano by majority decision (WBA welterweight).

Peter Quillin bt Hassan N'Jikam by unanimous decision (WBO middleweight).

Devon Alexander bt Randall Bailey by unanimous decision (IBF welterweight).

Pasay City, Philippines, Pungluang Sor Singyu bt AJ Banal by ninth-round KO (WBO bantamweight).

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Omar Narvaez bt Johnny Garcia by 11th-round stoppage (WBO super-flyweight).

Sheffield, England, Kell Brook bt Hector Saldivia by third-round KO (IBF welterweight title eliminator).

Kenny Anderson bt Robin Reid by fifth-round stoppage (vacant British super-middleweight).

27: Verona, USA, Miguel Vazquez bt Marvin Quintero by majority decision (IBF lightweight).

NOVEMBER

1: London, England, Frankie Gavin bt Junior Witter by unanimous decision (British welterweight).

3: Halle, Germany, Marco Huck bt Firat Arslan by unanimous decision (WBO cruiserweight).

Sendai, Japan, Toshiyuki Igarashi bt Nestor Narvaes by majority decision (IBF flyweight Belt), Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Tomas Rojas by by seventh-round KO (WBC bantamweight)

9: Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore, Chris John bt Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo by unanimous decision (WBA featherweight).

Liverpool, England, Ovill McKenzie bt Enzo Maccarinelli by second-round stoppage (Commonwealth light-heavyweight).

10: Los Angeles, USA, Nathan Cleverly bt Shawn Hawk by eighth-round stoppage (WBO light-heavyweight), Abner Mares bt Anselmo Moreno by unanimous decision (WBC super-bantamweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Victor Zaleta by ninth-round stoppage (IBF bantamweight).

Hamburg, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko bt Mariusz Wach by unanimous decision (WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight).

17: Nottingham, England, Carl Froch bt Yusaf Mack by third-round KO (IBF super-middleweight).

Atlantic City, USA, Adrien Broner bt Antonio DeMarco by eighth-round stoppage (WBC lightweight).

Los Angeles, USA, Brian Viloria bt Hernan Marquez by 10th-round stoppage (WBA and WBO flyweight), Roman Gonzalez bt Juan Estrada by unanimous decision (WBA flyweight).

24: Manchester, England, Vyacheslav Senchenko bt Ricky Hatton by ninth-round KO (welter-weight).

Scott Quigg bt Rendall Munroe by sixth-round stoppage (interim WBA super-bantamweight).

Martin Murray bt Jorge Navarro by sixth round TKO (interim WBA middleweight).

California, USA, Robert Guerrero bt Andre Berto by points victory (interim WBC welterweight).

30: Aintree, England, David Price bt Matt Skelton by second-round KO (British and Commonwealth heavyweight)

DECEMBER

1: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tyson Fury bt Kevin Johnson (Heavyweight).

New York City, USA, Austin Trout bt Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision (IBF featherweight)

8: Las Vegas, USA, Juan Manuel Marque bt Manny Pacquiao by sixth-round KO, Miguel Vazquez bt Mercito Gesta by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight).

Herning, Denmark, Mikkel Kessler bt Brian Magee by third-round stoppage.

14: Herstal, Belgium, Stephane Jamoye bt Lee Haskins by eighth-round stoppage (European bantamweight).

Blackpool, England, Brian Rose bt Sam Webb by unanimous decision (British light-middleweight).

15: London, England, George Groves bt Glen Johnson by unanimous decision (Commonwealth super-middleweight), Billy Joe Saunders bt Nick Blackwell by unanimous decision (vacant British and Commonwealth middleweight).

Houston, USA, Nonito Donaire bt Jorge Arce by third-round stoppage (WBO super-bantamweight).

Nuremberg, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Mehdi Bouadla by eighth-round stoppage (WBO super-middleweight).

Los Angeles, USA, Amir Khan bt Carlos Molina by 10th-round stoppage, Leo Santa Cruz bt Alberto Guevara by unanimous decision (IBF bantamweight).

San Miguel, Argentina, Omar Narvaez bt David Quijano by unanimous decision (WBO super-featherweight).

31: Tokyo, Japan, Takashi Uchiyama bt Bryan Vasquez by eighth-round stoppage (WBA junior lightweight), Yota Sato bt Ryo Akaho by unanimous decision (WBC super-flyweight), Kohei Kono bt Tepparith Kokietgym by fourth-round KO (WBA super-flyweight).

Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka bt Jose Alfredo Rodriguez by sixth-round stoppage (vacant WBA junior flyweight)

Ryo Miyazaki bt Pornsawan Porpramook by split decision (WBA strawweight).