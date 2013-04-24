Lee Haskins: British title fight is 'make or break'

Media playback is not supported on this device Boxer Haskins takes on 'killer hill'

Lee Haskins has said he will consider retiring if he fails to win Saturday's British bantamweight title fight against Martin Ward in Bristol.

It will be the first time Haskins has fought in his hometown in six years.

"If I can't beat people like this then I'm never going to reach my dreams," the 29-year-old told BBC Points West.

"I have to win this to move on with my career. If I was to lose it then I'd have to think about retiring. This will be make or break for me."

Head to head HASKINS WARD WON 26 (KO 11) 16 (KO 4) DRAWN 0 0 LOST 3 (KO 3) 1 (KO 1) ROUNDS 164 83 KO % 37.93 23.53

The former British, Commonwealth and European champion suffered a setback in his quest for a world title when he lost his European crown to Belgium's Stephane Jamoye in December.

Haskins' long-term ambition is to secure a world title fight and a win over Ward would put him back on track.

The Lockleaze-born fighter has put himself through a rigorous training schedule in order to get his weight down to the 8st 6lbs bantamweight limit.

"You have to put yourself through a lot of pain and sacrifice," he said.

"It's the loneliest sport in the world. When I'm training I'm training on my own, doing all the hill runs on my own as well. It's hard work.

"Every other day my body is in so much pain I think it's not worth it. You do want to quit sometimes but you just pull through it.

"It's worth it when you win, you've put on a great fight for the British public and that's what it's all about. I want to entertain people."

And Haskins is confident he will be at his best against the 25-year-old Ward.

"I'm just hitting my peak," he added.

"I feel the best I've ever felt. My body has matured and I feel like a great fighter now, and I want to prove that on Saturday."