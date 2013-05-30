Carl Frampton leaves promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom set-up

European super-bantamweight champion Carl Frampton has parted company with promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom firm.

Frampton, 26, is to fight on 20 July at Wembley Arena on a bill promoted by Matchroom's rival, Frank Warren.

It is up to me to keep winning and doing what I am doing Carl Frampton

Matchroom said they had severed ties as a potential conflict of interest had arisen with the Northern Irishman's manager, Barry McGuigan, also wanting to be his joint-promoter.

On Friday, Frampton and McGuigan will be in Belfast for a news conference.

Frampton will fight on the Wembley bill which sees Britain's Dereck Chisora fight unbeaten US heavyweight Malik Scott.

After that, the highly rated fighter's next three bouts will be staged in his home city of Belfast. It is hoped the second or third of that series will be for a world title.

"I am really excited. It is a great opportunity and they have said I will be a priority," said Frampton.

"It is up to me to keep winning and doing what I am doing."

In Matchroom's statement on Thursday, Hearn indicated he was unwilling to share promotional work with former world champion McGuigan.