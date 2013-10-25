Jason Quigley secures shot at gold at World Championships

Jason Quigley is assured of a silver medal

Donegal's Jason Quigley will fight for a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after winning his semi-final in Kazakhstan on Friday.

Quigley's victory means he will become the first Irish male fighter to win either gold or silver at world championship level.

The Finn Valley Boxing Club fighter claimed victory over Artem Chebotarev of Russia in impressive style.

Quigley will face Kazakhstan fighter Zhanibek Alimkhanuly in the final.

The Irish boxer won through to the final despite taking a standing count in the second round against his Russian opponent.

Neither fighter over-committed in the first round, but Quigley edged ahead on the scorecards to lead 29-28.

But Quigley began to take control in the second, winning it on all the judges' scorecards. And while he took a standing count towards the end of the round, many felt the incident which prompted it was a slip.

Quigley remained in control in the final round, which saw the doctor check Chebotarev three times after he had his nose bloodied.

In the end, Quigley claimed a 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 victory.

Alimkhanuly did not fight on Friday, progressing to the final after Liverpool middleweight Anthony Fowler was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

Quigley is the only Irish boxer to make a final after light-heavyweight Joe Ward was beaten in his semi-final by Cuban Julio De La Cruz-Peraza on a unanimous decision.