Hearn wants Nathan Cleverly and Tony Bellew rematch

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he would love to set up a rematch between Welsh Nathan Cleverly and Liverpool light-heavyweight Tony Bellew.

Cleverly has been out of the ring since losing his WBO light-heavyweight title to Sergey Kovalev in Cardiff last August and has seen his comeback delayed three times.

He beat Bellew on points successfully defending the title in October 2011.

"Bellew, Cleverly, is a fight I'd still love to make," said Hearn.

"But I don't know where he's at with anything."

Bellew, 31, was stopped in the sixth round by Canada's Adonis Stevenson in their WBC light-heavyweight title fight in Quebec City in December.

It was Bellew's second defeat in a 23-fight career, following his 2011 loss to Wales' Nathan Cleverly. He has now lost both of his world title shots.

Former world light-heavyweight title holder Nathan Cleverly meanwhile is now training under the man who guided David Haye to world heavyweight glory - Adam Booth.

His latest planned fight, his first at cruiserweight, been delayed a third time, by a back problem.

Hearn would love to see Bellew move up to cruiserweight and fight Cleverly.

"I think there's a big future in the cruiserweight division," said Hearn.

"I think Nathan's a talented fighter.

"I wish him all the luck for the future. I think he's a great talent and very young as well."

"I particularly liked the fight between Cleverly and Bellew.

"I think that was a brilliant fight the first time around and domestic fights are the way we want to go at the moment."