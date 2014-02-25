Brian Rose 'deserves world title' ahead of Demetrius Andrade bout

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Laid-back' Rose eyeing world title

Brian Rose is confident of defeating Demetrius Andrade when they meet for the WBO world light-middleweight title.

The 29-year-old earned his first shot at the world crown by beating Argentina's Javier Maciel in October.

A deal for Rose to fight the undefeated Andrade in the USA has been agreed, although a date and specific location have yet to be confirmed.

"There's no way I'm going over there to just make up the numbers. I'm coming back with that title," he said.

Birmingham-born Rose, who moved to Blackpool as a child before relocating recently to Manchester, had a successful amateur career and has a professional record of 25 wins, one draw and one defeat.

"I've done I everything I can and I deserve that title," Rose told BBC North West Tonight.

Andrade, who has won each of 20 of his professional contests, represents the biggest challenge of the Englishman's career to date.

However, Rose's trainer Bobby Rimmer thinks his fighter has a real chance of causing an upset against the 25-year-old from Rhode Island.

"I believe every fighter has a certain point in their career when it's their time," said Rimmer, who also helped to train former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

"I know in my heart of hearts that this is Brian Rose's time."