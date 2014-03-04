Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he believes the rematch between Carl Froch and George Groves will be the "biggest fight in British boxing history".

Wembley Stadium will stage the bout on 31 May, with the fight likely to set a British post-War attendance record.

Froch retained his WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles with a contentious ninth-round stoppage of Groves at Manchester Arena last November.