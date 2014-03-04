BBC Sport - Froch v Groves: Eddie Hearn says fight will be biggest in British history

'Biggest fight in British history'

  • From the section Boxing

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he believes the rematch between Carl Froch and George Groves will be the "biggest fight in British boxing history".

Wembley Stadium will stage the bout on 31 May, with the fight likely to set a British post-War attendance record.

Froch retained his WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles with a contentious ninth-round stoppage of Groves at Manchester Arena last November.

Top videos

Video

'Biggest fight in British history'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Top Stories