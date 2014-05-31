Picture gallery: Carl Froch v George Groves II

Wembley Stadium
Fight organisers have less than 24 hours to get Wembley Stadium ready following Friday night's international football friendly between England and Peru
However, it all came together on the night as a record crowd of 80,000 packed into Wembley. Their first glimpse of the two fighters came when George Groves entered the arena on top of a red double-decker bus
Lasers lit up the stadium for the entrance of the defending world champion Carl Froch, with some spectators taking pictures on their mobile phones
Legendary master of ceremonies Michael Buffer introduced both fighters before bellowing his famous catchphrase, &amp;quot;Let's get ready to rumble!&amp;quot;
After a cagey opening round, George Groves began to land some powerful counter-punches in the early stages
While George Groves was shading the early rounds, Carl Froch dominated from the centre of the ring and caught the challenger with some powerful shots
There was little to separate the two fighters, with George Groves managing to counter most of Carl Froch's thunderous shots
By the fifth round, Carl Froch had managed to draw George Groves out and the pair traded punches in the centre of the ring - the champion landing the heavier shots
The end came in the ninth round when Carl Froch connected with a devastating right hand which sent George Groves tumbling to the canvas
The decisive punch saw George Groves's legs crumple beneath him, and the referee quickly stepped in and stopped the fight in the eighth round
Carl Froch, after successfully defending his two world titles, was lifted aloft by his delighted team while doctors rushed to check a dazzled and dazed George Groves was OK
There was no doubt about the winner this time as Carl Froch was declared a world champion yet again
When the pair of fighters did manage to embrace, Carl Froch told George Groves he should be proud of his performance
In the aftermath of his victory, Carl Froch unofficially asks his long-time partner Rachael Cordingley to marry him - it only being unofficial because he had no ring. She says yes.
